Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane achieves yet another glorious feat as he completes 5000 runs in his Indian Premier League career. Ajinkya Rahane reached the milestone during the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Coming in to bat at number three, Ajinkya Rahane needed just 31 runs to reach the milestone of scoring 5000 runs in his IPL career. Ajinkya Rahane is now the ninth player to score 5000 or more runs in IPL history. Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

Ajinkya Rahane Completes 5,000 Runs in IPL:

𝘼𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙩𝙚 𝘼𝙟𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙮𝙖 🫡 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ #TATAIPL runs for the prolific Ajinkya Rahane 👏 He looks in good touch tonight 👌#KKRvCSK | @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/HhjlL9P3Gb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2025

