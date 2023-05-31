India are all set to play against Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 at the Oval, London between June 7-11. Now ahead of that, veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has left for England. Rahane shared pictures of himself on Instagram to confirm the news. "England Calling," Rahane captioned the story. Earlier Rahane was involved heavily in Chennai Super Kings' title run at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Rahane played a fantastic cameo in the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans too. The CSK batter will be now hoping to make his comeback in the Indian team. Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Leave for England for ICC WTC 2023 Final Against Australia; Rajasthan Royals Batter Share Pictures on Instagram.

Ajinkya Rahane Leaves for England To Play ICC WTC 2023 Final

Rahane on the way to UK for WTC final. pic.twitter.com/dhzDjn8DZ7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 30, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane's Instagram Story

Ajinkya Rahane's Instagram Story (Image Credits - Instagram/@ajinkyarahane)

