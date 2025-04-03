Ajinkya Rahane took a superb diving catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan during the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match on April 3. The left-hander, who joined Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2025 auction, drilled the ball through the cover region and did not keep it down and Ajinkya Rahane did well to dive to his left and grab the catch with both hands. That catch left Sunrisers Hyderabad reeling at 9/3 and it was Vaibhav Arora's second wicket. Ishan Kishan, after starting off IPL 2025 with a blistering century, has fallen for yet another low score. Travis Head Funny Memes Go Viral After Vaibhav Arora Dismisses Sunrisers Hyderabad Star For Low Score During KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Watch Ajinkya Rahane's Catch Here:

