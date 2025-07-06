India secured a massive 336-run victory in the India vs England second Test at Edgbaston. After a poor bowling performance from them at Leeds, India came back strong this time with Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep scalping six-wicket hauls in alternate innings. Akash Deep picked the crucial wickets in the second innings and broke England's chase in bud. He even picked the wicket which sealed India's victory. After the match Akash Deep told presenter Cheteshwar Pujara that his Sister is suffering from Cancer since the last two month. He also revealed that now she is doing well and stable but she has suffered a lot in last two months so he dedicated the performance to her. Akash Deep also said every time he bowls, he sees the face of his sister in front of him. Did Akash Deep Clean Bowled Joe Root on No-Ball During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025? Here’s All You Need To Know About MCC Law’s Regarding Controversial Dismissal.

Akash Deep Dedicates Match-Winning Performance to His Cancer-Ailing Sister

"I haven't told anyone yet. I want to dedicate this win to my sister, who has been battling cancer for the past two months. Thankfully, she's stable now. Every time I held the ball, I pictured her in front of me. This performance is for her." - Akashdeep pic.twitter.com/0elKC9mA0B — maddy (@224notout) July 6, 2025

