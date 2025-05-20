Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster Akash Madhwal was awarded the Man of the Match award for his superb three-wicket haul against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. The right-arm speedster took key wickets of Dewald Brevis (42), Shivam Dube (39) and captain MS Dhoni (16). Madhwal's brilliant restricted CSK to 187-8 in 20 overs. Rajasthan Royals chased down the 188-run target in just 17.1 overs and secured a comfortable six-wicket win. Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings by Six Wickets in IPL 2025; Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson and Akash Madhwal Shine As RR End Campaign on Winning Note.

Well Deserved!

