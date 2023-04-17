Akash Singh replaced Ambati Rayudu as the Impact Player for Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, April 17. The young bowler played his first match for CSK last game. Ambati Rayudu scored 14 runs off six balls in the first innings as Chennai Super Kings posted 226/6.

Akash Singh Named CSK's Impact Player

