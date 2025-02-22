Alex Carey had a great day on the field as he produced a magnificent effort to dismiss Harry Brook during the AUS vs ENG match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 22. The Australian national cricket team star, who is often seen wicketkeeping, was fielding on the outfield and pulled off a brilliant diving catch to account for Harry Brook. Harry Brook tried to take down Adam Zampa but got an outside edge and Alex Carey pulled off a great dive to have both his hands on the ball and also ensured that it did not pop out when he landed on the field. Alex Carey Takes Blinder at Mid-On To Dismiss Dangerous-Looking Phil Salt off Ben Dwarshuis’s Bowling During AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Alex Carey's Catch to Dismiss Harry Brook:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

