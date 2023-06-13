Rinku Singh's feat of hitting five sixes in an over has and still continues to inspire many others across the cricketing world. And in an emulation of that, Alishan Sharafu, representing Future Mattress in Ajman T10, tore apart Ronak Panoly of the Z Games Strikers team. Sharafu, after a dot first ball, smashed five sixes off the remaining deliveries of Panoly's over. His team finished with a mammoth 159/3 in 10 overs, with Sharafu scoring 68 runs off only 27 balls. GT vs KKR Last Over Video Highlights: Watch Rinku Singh’s Final Over Heroics As He Smashes Yash Dayal for Five Consecutive Sixes.

Watch Alishan Sharafu Hit Five Sixes In One Over, Here

Rinku Singh made it cool. Now it's travelled across seas. Five sixes in a row in Ajman T10 😱 pic.twitter.com/ae0fWTkp1y — FanCode (@FanCode) June 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)