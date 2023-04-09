Rinku Singh was on fire in the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders' contest in IPL 2023 as he smashed five sixes in the final over of the match to snatch a win for KKR on Sunday, April 9. The left-hander smashed the big sixes off Yash Dayal's bowling with KKR needing 29 off the last six balls. This feat was all the more memorable as KKR looked down and out at one point after Rashid Khan had dented their chase with a hat-trick. 'Lord Rinku' Trends on Twitter After Rinku Singh's Final Over Heroics Help KKR Snatch Victory From Jaws of Defeat Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

Watch Rinku Singh Hit Five Sixes off Yash Dayal's Bowling Here:

