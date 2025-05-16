The cricket fraternity was stunned after Indian great Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli's decision came a month before the much-awaited England Tour 2025. Kohli played his last game against Australia in Sydney during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Meanwhile, famous YouTuber IShowSpeed, who is a big fan of Kohli, was saddened by the retirement decision. In a viral video, Speed, who was doing a YouTube live stream, was informed about Virat's retirement news by some of his followers. The content creator assumed the news to be fake but later checked Kohli's Instagram. The American YouTuber looked sad and said, "All the legends are retiring, bro." IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar Recalls the Moment Virat Kohli Handed Him RCB Captaincy, Says ‘He Said You’ve Earned It and It Calmed Me Down’ (Watch Video).

IShowSpeed Shocked After Virat Kohli’s Retirement From Test Cricket

🚨| WATCH: Speed reacts to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli officially retiring from Test cricket 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wRN99Zd8J3 — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) May 12, 2025

