Mike Hesson took to social media to pen an emotional note after his stint as Royal Challengers Bangalore's Director of Cricket Operations came to an end. The New Zealander was relieved of his duties along with Sanjay Bangar, who was the franchise's head coach. Taking to Instagram, Hesson thanked the fans for their support and wrote that he, along with the others, were disappointed that they could not win the title despite qualifying for the playoffs three out of last four seasons. Although disappointed to be leaving RCB I have some very fond memories working with great people both on and off the park. I would like to thank the management for the opportunity and wish RCB and its new coaching team the very best," he wrote. Andy Flower Appointed as Royal Challengers Bangalore's New Head Coach for IPL 2024, Replaces Sanjay Bangar.

Mike Hesson's Message After Leaving RCB

