Royal Challengers Bangalore have appointed Andy Flower as their new head coach for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. Flower replaces Sanjay Bangar as the commander-in-chief of the franchise. RCB would hope the T20 World Cup-Winning coach marshalls the side to the maiden IPL title. Royal Challengers Bangalore Part Ways With Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and Head Coach Sanjay Bangar

Andy Flower Appointed as Royal Challengers Bangalore' New Head Coach

We are beyond thrilled to welcome 𝗜𝗖𝗖 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗿 and 𝗧𝟮𝟬 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗽 winning coach 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 as the 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 of RCB Men’s team. 🤩🙌 Andy’s experience of coaching IPL & T20 teams around the world, and leading his teams to titles… pic.twitter.com/WsMYGCkcYT — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 4, 2023

