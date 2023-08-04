Royal Challengers Bangalore have appointed Andy Flower as their new head coach for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. Flower replaces Sanjay Bangar as the commander-in-chief of the franchise. RCB would hope the T20 World Cup-Winning coach marshalls the side to the maiden IPL title. Royal Challengers Bangalore Part Ways With Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and Head Coach Sanjay Bangar

