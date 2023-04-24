Sachin Tendulkar has carried the Indian cricket team batting for a long time. In his 24-year long career he has went through a lot. Scored runs, captained India, went through injuries, broke records, won trophies. All of it registered through the archives of print and digital media, memories of fans, records of statisticians and in the Amul topicals. On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday, Amul shares a nostalgic video compilation of the topicals shared on Sachin Tendulkar.

Amul Topicals on Sachin Tendulkar

