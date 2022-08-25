Former Indian player and coach Anil Kumble parted his ways with Indian Premier league franchise (IPL) Punjab Kings today, August 25, according to ESPNCricinfo. The legendary spinner joined as the head coach of the team in 2020. In his tree-year tenure as the boss, the Punjab-based IPL team did not make it to the play-offs once.

Check the Tweet regarding Anil Kumble's resignation:

Punjab Kings part ways with head coach Anil Kumble. (Source - Espn Cricinfo) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 25, 2022

