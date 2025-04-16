Anrich Nortje was asked to change his bat after it failed to meet the IPL regulations, during the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match on Tuesday, April 15. This happened at the start of the 15th over of the run-chase when Anrich Nortje had come out to bat after Vaibhav Arora's dismissal. However, his bat did not pass the umpire's check and was asked to change it. KKR wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz was subsequently seen rushing out to the field with a set of bats and Anrich Nortje picked one out of them, which was checked and allowed by the umpire. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings went on to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 12 runs, defending the lowest target in IPL history. Why Are Bats Being Checked by Umpires in Indian Premier League 2025? Here’s All You Need To Know About New IPL Rule.

Anrich Nortje Asked to Change Bat

BCCI now does bat checks on the field instead of in the dressing room. So if you're wondering why umpires are checking bats or noticed Anrich Nortje changing his bat today, it means his bat did not meet the size rules.#IPL2025 #BCCI @IPL @BCCI pic.twitter.com/k3PVWRWO39 — Sai (@sai_whispers) April 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)