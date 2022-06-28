Arjun Tendulkar, son of great Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is hanging out with England cricketer Danielle Wyatt. The batter of England Women's National team has shared a picture of Arjun Tendulkar on her IG story. The photo which has gone viral on social media shows, Arjun Tendulkar enjoying lunch at Soho, London. Danielle Wyatt a strong pillar of England Women's team shares a wonderful friendship with Arjun.

See Photo-

Meanwhile Arjun Tendulkar is hanging out with Dannielle Wyatt. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vUETNUAQRy — Lucky ❤️✨ (@itsLucky45) June 27, 2022

