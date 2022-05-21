With Mumbai Indians (MI) already out of the IPL 2022 playoffs race, the franchise is trying out new players in last few games. Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, who is a bowling all-rounder, is part of the MI squad and there are chances that the left-arm pacer will make his IPL debut in the game against Delhi Capitals. Ahead of the MI vs DC contest, Arjun took to Instagram and posted some videos from practice matches, thus speculating his possible IPL debut. Did MI Drop Arjun Tendulkar Debut Hint Ahead of IPL 2022 Game Against Delhi Capitals? (Watch Video).

