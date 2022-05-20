Arjun Tendulkar is yet to make his IPL debut despite being a part of the Mumbai Indians squad for the past two seasons. However, the all-rounder could be on his way to playing his first game in the cash-rich league as he has been impressing in practice. MI recently shared a video of Arjun consistently hitting the target during training.

