Arshad Khan slipped twice in one over and had nasty falls on both occasions in one over during the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on May 22. This happened in the second over of the first innings. Bowling the first ball of the over, Arshad Khan slipped awkwardly as his back foot did not land properly on the crease and after being attended to by the physio, was able to get back on his feet and return to bowling. However, the same happened after he bowled the fourth ball and he failed to have a proper landing on the crease and it looked more serious this time around. He was checked by the physio once again and he did complete the over but left the field after it. Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard: Check GT vs LSG Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Arshad Khan Slips Twice in One Over

Arshad Khan slips twice in an over, but he's back on his feet and ready to bowl after a quick physio check. 📸: Jio Hotstar pic.twitter.com/IfPlw0MdQX — Hem Choudhary (@HemChoudhary877) May 22, 2025

