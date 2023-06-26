Arshdeep Singh continued his good form in county cricket as this time, he ended up with two wickets for Kent in the first innings of their match against Northamptonshire. The left-arm pacer, who was ignored by the BCCI for India's Test and ODI teams for the West Indies tour, showed he was more than ready for the longest formats of the match. His first wicket of the day saw Emilio Gay, who edged a ball to the slip cordon. The ball caught the edge of the left-hander's bat before it flew straight to the slips, where Jack Leaning took a good catch. He would also go on to dismiss Northamptonshire captain Luke Procter. Arshdeep Singh Picks His First County Championship Wicket, Dismisses Ben Foakes (Watch Video).

Watch Arshdeep Singh Dismiss Emilio Gay Here

