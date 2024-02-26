The India vs England Test series would be a memorable one for many reasons, one of them being Andy Brown, the British artist who has painted some brilliant pictures of live action taking place across several stadiums. Brown was also present at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi and painted a portrait of the live action in front of him on Day 4 of the India vs England fourth Test match. He was also present during the opening Test in Hyderabad where he painted a picture of the live action. A video of Brown applying his finishing strokes to a painting while standing by the side of the ground has gone viral. Rohit Sharma Completes 4000 Test Runs, Achieves Feat in IND vs ENG 4th Test.

Artist Andy Brown Paints Picture of Live Action

#INDvsENG #INDvsENGTest #INDvsENG4thTest amazing things we watch during test match, great painting, these moments always be memorable, appreciate sir pic.twitter.com/uBxf6HEHYq — Surprises on twiter (@Surprisesontwit) February 26, 2024

