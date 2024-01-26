An artist standing at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad painted a portrait of live action during the India vs England 1st Test 2024, The artist stood by the boundary and painted the exact photo of action at the stadium and it turned out to be an incredible work of art. Coming to the match, England were bowled out for 246 runs in the first innings and India came out with a strong batting performance, finishing Day 2 at 421/7 with a massive lead of 175 runs. The video of the artist making the painting of live action of this match has gone viral. Ravindra Jadeja Performs Trademark Sword Celebration After Scoring His 20th Half-Century in Test Cricket During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

A sketch artist recreated the sketch after Ravindra Jadeja's half-century during the live match. Incredible work! pic.twitter.com/D9VC5HyypY — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) January 26, 2024

