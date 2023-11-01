An artist painted Babar Azam's picture during the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match and the latter went on to sign it, on October 31. Pakistan beat Bangladesh quite convincingly by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to bounce back in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal. An artist painted the picture of the Pakistan captain and his several movements during the game and later on, the two met after the match with the 29-year-old signing the piece of artwork. Babar Azam Becomes Pakistan’s Sixth-Highest Run-Getter in International Cricket, Archives Feat in PAK vs BAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

See Pic:

