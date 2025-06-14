India's good performance continue in the ISSF World Cup at Munich as Arjun Babuta and Arya Borse beat China's Sheng Lihao and Wang Zifei in the final to win the gold medal at the 10M air rifle mixed team event. Arjun Babuta and Arya Borse won by a margin of 17-7. This is the second gold medal for India in the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2025 in Munich. Elavenil Valarivan Creates New National Record in Qualification, Enters Final of Women's 10M Air Rifle Event at ISSF World Cup 2025 in Munich.

Arya Borse, Arjun Babuta Win Gold Medal at 10M Mixed Team Air Rifle Event

NEWS FLASH: GOLD MEDAL for INDIA at ISSF World Cup in Munich 🔥 Arya Borse & Arjun Babuta did it in style beating Chinese pair 17-7 in Gold medal match of 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event. 📸 @nithishr #ISSFWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Y2HREIoMRV — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 14, 2025

