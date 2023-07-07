The third Ashes Test match saw Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey take a catch with the help of his lips. In a video that went viral shows Alex Carey grab a catch, taking the help of his lips. Following that catch, England’ ODI World Cup Winning Captain, Eoin Morgan, who was commentating, reacted hilariously as he said “Definitely a smooch”. Castled! Mark Wood's Fiery Delivery Sends Usman Khawaja’s Stumps Rattling on Day 1 of Ashes 2023 3rd Test (Watch Video).

Alex Carey Takes Catch With Help of His Lips

