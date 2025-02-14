Ashleigh Gardner has had a scintillating start to her campaign in WPL 2025 as she smashed eight sixes during the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Friday, February 14. The Gujarat Giants captain, who has been in good form lately in international cricket, smashed a total of eight sixes in her unbeaten knock of 79 runs that came off just 37 deliveries. With that, she equalled Sophie Devine's record for the most sixes hit in one innings in WPL. Interestingly, Sophie Devine had hit eight sixes in one innings against Gujarat Giants in 2023. Ashleigh Gardner Hits a Hat-trick of Sixes off Prema Rawat's Bowling, Finishes With 79* off 37 Deliveries During GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Ashleigh Gardner Equals Sophie Devine's Six-Hitting Record in WPL

Most individual sixes in an innings in the WPL 8 - Sophie Devine vs GG, Brabourne, 2023 8 - Ashleigh Gardner vs RCB, Vadodara, today*#WPL2025 #GGvRCB — Shashikant Singh (@shashi_CB) February 14, 2025

