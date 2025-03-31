The 23-year-old Ashwani Kumar had a dream debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the ball. In his debut match for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), the left-arm seamer bagged a four-wicket haul against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ashwani Kumar became the first Indian bowler to take a four-wicket haul in the tournament's history. In his three-over spell, the youngster conceded 24 runs. Ashwani removed captain Ajinkya Rahane (11) on his first ball of the match. The talented pacer then took key wickets of Rinku Singh (17), Manish Pandey (19), and Andre Russell (5), which dismantled Kolkata's batting attack. His spell helped Mumbai to bundle KKR for 116 runs. The five-time champions won the match by eight wickets after Ryan Rickelton slammed a half-century. You can find Ashwani Kumar's bowling spell highlights here. Ashwani Kumar was awarded the Player of the Match for his sensational spell. Ashwani Kumar’s ‘I Am Enough’ Tattoo Image Goes Viral After Debutant Scalps Four-Wicket Haul During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

A Dream Spell on his Debut for Ashwani Kumar

☝ Rahane ☝ Rinku ☝ Pandey It's debutant #AshwaniKumar's world & we're just living in it! 🌍💙 Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/SVxDX5nV7f#IPLonJioStar 👉 #MIvKKR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3 & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/hqoRgwD8Nu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 31, 2025

Sensational Bowling on Debut

A dream debut for #AshwaniKumar! 💙 He gets the big wicket of #AjinkyaRahane on the very first delivery of his #TATAIPL career! 🔥 Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/SVxDX5nnhH#IPLonJioStar 👉 #MIvKKR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3 &… pic.twitter.com/Qk0cSw6IlE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 31, 2025

Ashwani Kumar on Fire!

