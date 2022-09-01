Kinchit Shah did a Deepak Chahar as the Hong Kong cricketer proposed to his girlfriend after the end of India vs Hong Kong game at Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Blue beat Shah's team by 40 runs in a group stage match. After the end of the match, the young batter kneeled down and proposed his girlified with a ring and she replied 'yes'.

Watch Kinchit Shah proposing his girlfriend:

She said YES! 😍💍 A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong's @shah_kinchit95 proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India 🥰 A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together ❤️#AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/CFypYMaPxj — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022

