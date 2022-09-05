India and Pakistan squared of against each other in a Super 4 clash at Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai yesterday. The official fan page of England Cricket team 'England's Barmy Army' twitted that the importance of the Ashes is bigger than the rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket. Indian cricket legend Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his witty responses on Twitter and took a nasty jibe at the English fans, saying that they should look at the poor record England has in Ashes.

Check Wasim Jaffer's Tweet:

If I was an England fan, with the Ashes record Eng has, I'd downplay the Ashes if anything 😅 #INDvPAK https://t.co/zqFbIyt2lv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 5, 2022

