Asif Ali was frustrated with a fan while returning to Pakistan after the Asia Cup 2022. While taking pictures at an airport with multiple supporters, the Pakistan power-hitter was not impressed with the behaviour of the fan who grabbed his arm. The 30-year-old refused to take a photo with him and walked away. Asif Ali Almost Hits Fareed Ahmad With the Bat As Duo Get Involved in Heated Altercation During PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Encounter.

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khel Shel (@khelshel)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)