The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have appointed men's cricket team assistant coach Azhar Mahmood as acting head coach for Pakistan's Test side. Mahmood will serve as acting head coach of the red-ball national side until the conclusion of the current contract. Mahmood will serve as acting head coach of the red-ball national side until the conclusion of the current contract. The former Pakistan all-rounder has been working with the national side as a bowling coach and assistant coach. Mahmood takes over the interim coaching role from Aaqib Javed, who took over from Jason Gillespie. Pakistan National Cricket Team to Visit Bangladesh For Three-Match T20I Series in July.

Azhar Mahmood Appointed Pakistan's Test Acting Head Coach

