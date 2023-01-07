Australia have remained in control at the AUS vs SA 3rd Test in Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. Earlier in the day, the play was at a halt due to rain. But as soon as play resumed, Australia declared their innings with a score of 475-4. Unfortunately, Usman Khawaja (195*) did not get a chance to complete his first double hundred. In return, South Africa lost their top three and are in trouble. Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon have picked one wicket each. However, with only four sessions remaining, the Test is going in the direction of a draw. Harry Brook, Babar Azam, Travis Head Listed As Nominees For ICC Player of the Month For December 2022.

AUS vs SA Day 4, Tea

Australia picked up three early wickets before Temba Bavuma steadied the ship for South Africa. Watch #AUSvSA LIVE on https://t.co/MHHfZPyHf9 (in select regions) 📺#WTC23 | 📝 https://t.co/yJR6DiH5jX pic.twitter.com/6nxsy5YhqK — ICC (@ICC) January 7, 2023

