David Warner waged a lone battle with 94 runs but Ryan Burl's sensational five-wicket haul outshone his effort as Zimbabwe managed to restrict Australia to a paltry 141 in the 3rd ODI of the series on Saturday, September 3. Barring Warner, only Glenn Maxwell was the other Aussie batter to have reached double figures (19) as the hosts were taken aback by Zimbabwe. Burl completed his five-wicket haul in just 3 overs and conceded only 10 runs.

AUS vs ZIM 3rd ODI Innings Update:

