Australia struggles their way up to a fighting total of 156 as in a used pitch they struggled to get going. After opting to bat first, they looked for steady but aggressive start but despite making several changes in batting order and promotion of explosive batters like Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris, they struggled to score fast in middle overs. Amidst this, Beth Mooney scored a half-century and stood tall at one end taking Australia's score to a respectable 156/6 after the end of 20 overs. South African bowlers were tight and consistent on their lines and brought out good purchase from the wickets. They have prevented Australia from batting them out of the game.

AUS-W vs SA-W Innings Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)