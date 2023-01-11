Cricket Australia has announced an 18-man squad that will take part in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test Series 2023 in India. Pat Cummins will lead the Australian team while Steve Smith has been named as his deputy. Australia are yet to win a Test series in India since 2004-05. On top of that, they have lost their last two home series against the Indian team. The outcome of this series will have a huge effect on the ongoing World Test Championship 2023 final race. ICC World Test Championship 2021–23 Points Table Updated: Australia Consolidate Top Spot but Their Point-Percentage Drops Following SCG Draw Against South Africa.

Australian Squad For India Tour

An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March. Congratulations to everyone selected! pic.twitter.com/3fmCci4d9b — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 11, 2023

