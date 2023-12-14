Cameron Green the Australia all-rounder revealed that he has been suffering from a chronic kidney disease. He was diagnosed with the disease when he was born. In the interview, Green said- "My parents got told when I was born that I had chronic kidney disease, basically, there are no symptoms. It just got picked up from the ultrasound." Green's mother Bee Tracey said, "It was a urethral valve blockage that the urine basically back flows to the kidney and that they would not develop properly. So it was quite a shock." Cameron Green has played a total number of 55 matches across all formats for the Australian Cricket Team. Usman Khawaja Spotted With Black Armband After Being Stopped from Wearing ‘Pro-Palestine Shoes’ in AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 (View Photo)

Watch Video Here

Cameron Green has chronic kidney disease. There are five stages to it, with the fifth stage requiring a transplant or dialysis. This is how Green - currently at stage two - manages the condition every day... pic.twitter.com/ikbIntapdy — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 14, 2023

