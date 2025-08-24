Although South Africa secured the series victory ahead of the third ODI against Australia at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, they were handed a massive 276-run defeat by hosts Australia. Australia batted first in the game and put up a mammoth score of 431/2. Their top three batters Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green all scored centuries. Proteas could barely make a mark with the ball. Chasing it, South Africa came nowhere close and got bowled out for only 155. Cooper Connolly scalped a five-wicket haul. The other wickets were shared between Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott. Australia Register Their Second-Highest Total in ODIs, Achieve Feat by Smashing 431/2 During AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

Australia Defeat South Africa By 276 Runs in 3rd ODI 2025

An absolute demolition, with three Aussies scoring hundreds and there was an unlikely hero with the ball. All the #AUSvSA news: https://t.co/E8dkFmvx1s pic.twitter.com/nchVFYaNph — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)