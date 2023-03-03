Australia beat India by nine wickets in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy to cement their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. After Australian spinner Nathan Lyon’s heroics (8/64), they just needed to score 76 in the fourth innings in order to win the third game of the Test series. With this win, the visitors have qualified for the WTC final. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne’s vital contributions took the Aussies home. India’s heavy loss invited criticisms from the netizens, with one user tweeting, “If you score under 110 after winning the toss on the first day of a test match, you deserve to lose.” Here’s how Twitterati reacted. India WTC Final Qualification Scenario: How Can Indian Cricket Team Still Qualify for World Test Championship Final 2021-23.

If you score under 110 after winning the toss on the first day of a test match, you deserve to lose 😢😔#INDvsAUSTest#INDvAUS#IndianCricketTeam — Nammavar (@nammavar11) March 3, 2023

BREAKING NEWS🎤🎤: A new cricket format introduced by Team India and BCCI. Which is a 3 days test format. thanks to BCCI#INDvsAUSTest — Oggy (@Mr_Oggy_07) March 3, 2023

