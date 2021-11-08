Australia are all set to tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI and Test series followed by a one-off T20 starting from March 2022. This announcement was made on Cricket Australia's Twitter page. Lahore would be hosting all three ODIs along with the third Test with the first two five-day games being played in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

See the Schedule Here:

"Cricket Australia is excited about the prospect of touring Pakistan next year for what will be a highly anticipated series in a country so incredibly passionate about the game and their national team." Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/afmx9LUzEl — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 8, 2021

