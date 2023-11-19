The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has just finished and Australia have been crowned champions for the record-extending sixth title. Australia defeated home side India in the final by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to win the trophy. India were unbeaten in the tournament until the final against Australia. India will have to wait for four years now as next ODI World Cup takes place in 2027. Fans searching for details related to ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 have landed on the right page, continue reading to find out all the details. Australia Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Beat India in Final to Clinch Record-Extending Sixth Title.

Where is Next ODI Cricket World Cup 2027?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 will be held in three countries jointly. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the next ODI World Cup in 2027. And it will be played around October-November.

How Many Teams Will Participate in the Next ODI World Cup?

The 2023 World Cup saw ten teams in action. However, in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 a total of 14 teams will take part. South Africa and Zimbabwe have already qualified for the tournament for being hosts while Namibia, not being a full member will have to go through the qualification process. Eight top ranked teams will qualify directly as well. Four places will be decided via a qualifying tournament.

Which Format Will Be Used for ICC Cricket World Cup 2027?

Seven teams will be divided into two groups. Top three teams from each group will adavance to Super Six stage. Four teams will then head into the semi-finals and subsequently winners of semis will play the final.

