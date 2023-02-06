Axar Patel shared a set of dreamy pictures from his wedding reception after he tied the knot with Meha Patel. The Indian all-rounder shared the pictures on his Instagram handle. Axar and Meha got married in Vadodara on January 26. Axar was last seen in action during India's ODI series against Sri Lanka, which the Men in Blue won 3-0. Axar Patel Wedding: Star Indian Cricketer Shares Pictures After Marrying Meha Patel (See Pics).

Axar Patel Shares Pictures of His Wedding Reception

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshar Patel (@akshar.patel)

