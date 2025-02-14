Babar Azam claimed yet another One-Day International (ODI) record for himself during the PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final, when the ace batter became the joint-fastest to reach 6,000 runs in the format. Azam struck Jacob Duffy for a classical cover drive, that pierced the fielders stationed at covers, and went trickling past the boundary line, to go past Virat Kohli's tally of 6,000 runs in 136 innings, and drawing level with South Africa's legend Hashim Amla, who achieved the landmark number in 123. Watch Babar Azam's historical four here. Babar Azam Goes Past Virat Kohli to Become Joint-Fastest to Score 6000 Runs in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final.

Babar Azam Hits Classical Four To Notch-Up Another ODI Record

