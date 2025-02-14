The Pakistan national cricket team is playing final match of the tri-series 2025 against the New Zealand national cricket team at the National Stadium Karachi. Opting to bat first, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman provided a strong start. Star batter Babar Azam needed just 11 runs to reach 6000-run mark. Early in the first power play, Babar Azam smashed boundary to reach the milestone. Importantly, Babar completing 6000 runs in just 123 innings and with this he equals Hashim Amla’s record for the fastest batter to complete 6000 runs. India superstar Virat Kohli took 136 innings to reach the milestone. Pakistan to Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025? The Simpsons' Prediction Video Goes Viral After Bold Claim.

Babar Azam Goes Past Virat Kohli to Become Joint-Fastest to Score 6000 Runs in One-Day Internationals

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)