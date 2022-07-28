Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is close to becoming the number one-ranked batter in all three formats of the game following the latest update of ICC rankings on Wednesday, July 28. Azam currently holds the top spots in ODI and T20I rankings and is number three in Test standings for batters. Joe Root is the top-ranked Test batter followed by Australia's Marnus Labuschagne. Azam's terrific performance in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Galle propelled him higher up to the third spot on the list. You can check out the rankings here.

Babar Azam Closing In on History:

Babar Azam moves one step closer to becoming the #1 batter in all three formats 📈 Details 👉 https://t.co/4oh0odBIYa pic.twitter.com/cfhNo4EZ6J — ICC (@ICC) July 28, 2022

