Babar Azam and Rachael Haynes have been named ICC Players of the Month for March 2022. ICC took to social media to make this announcement. Azam was rewarded for his performance in the recently concluded Test and ODI series against Australia where he scored centuries in both formats. The left-handed Haynes meanwhile, was one of Australia's star performers at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, which they won.

