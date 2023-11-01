Babar Azam was seen signing an autograph for Mehidy Hasan Miraz after the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on October 31. The Bangladesh all-rounder was seen giving a big sheet of paper and the Pakistan captain signed on the same. The two also chatted for a while. Miraz had earlier dismissed Babar during the match. Pakistan went on to break their losing streak and beat Bangladesh comfortably by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Watch Video:

Babar Azam signs an autograph for Mehidy Hasan Miraz in what seems like a big piece of paper at Eden Gardens. Wonderful gesture from the Pakistan captain. #PAKvBAN #BabarAzam𓃵 #CWC23 #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/AaZiF40bkb — Koushik Paul (@KoushikPaul1994) October 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)