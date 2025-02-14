Babar Azam once again departed after a start as he was dismissed by Nathan Smith during the PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final on Friday, February 14. The right-hander got off to a good start and hit some good shots, achieving the feat of becoming the joint-fastest to score 6,000 ODI runs. It looked as if he was in for a big score today but unfortunately, that did not happen as he hit the ball uppishly at Nathan Smith the bowler, who did well to grab a return catch. Babar Azam with that, was dismissed for 29 runs off 34 deliveries, hitting four fours and one six. Babar Azam Goes Past Virat Kohli to Become Joint-Fastest to Score 6000 Runs in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final.

