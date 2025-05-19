The 69th edition of the Ballon d'Or award ceremony will take place on September 22, 2025. The number of awards for women and men will be equal for the first time, organisers revealed on Monday. A few awards, like best women's goalkeeper, best young women's player, and the top women's scorer in a club or national side, have been added to this year's list. The Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. There will be six awards, each for men and women, with an additional prize and the Socrates Award, which will be open to men or women. Lionel Messi Reflects on Legendary Rivalry With Cristiano Ronaldo for Ballon d’Or, Argentine Superstar Shares His Side of Story With Portuguese Icon (Watch Video).

Ballon d'Or To Be Held on September 22

The 6️⃣9️⃣th ceremony of the Ballon d’Or 📍 Paris, Théâtre du Châtelet 📅 September, 22nd 2025@UEFA #ballondor pic.twitter.com/6fkV7BhUNT — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) May 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)