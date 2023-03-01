Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and other bowlers were in fine form as England bowled out Bangladesh for just 209 in 47.2 overs in the 1st ODI on March 1. Ali and Wood had identical figures (2/35) and there were crucial contributions from Jofra Archer (2/37), Adil Rashid (2/47). Will Jacks and Chris Woakes had one wicket apiece. For Bangladesh, Najmul Hossain Shanto was the highest scorer with 58 runs. Skipper Tamim Iqbal scored 23 and Mahmudullah also chipped in with 31. Shahid Afridi Birthday Special: A Look at Highs and Lows of Former Pakistan Captain’s Cricket Career As He Turns 43.

BAN vs ENG 1st ODI Innings Update

𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀! 🏏 Bangladesh are all out for 209... 2️⃣1️⃣0️⃣ to win! pic.twitter.com/3lKONPUh9l — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)