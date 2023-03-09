Bangladesh pulled off a massive upset as they beat reigning T20 World champions England by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series on Thursday, March 9. England, who initially won the toss and elected to bat, could only manage 156 with their captain Jos Buttler scoring (67) followed by opening batter Phil Salt (38). Hasan Mahmud was Bangladesh's best bowler as he scalped two wickets, conceding 26 runs. The way England's batters got off to a flying start, it looked like they would reach a mammoth total, but wickets at regular intervals restricted their effort to 156/6. Coming in to chase 157, Bangladesh's top-order batters could not get going and were sent back to the pavilion. However, vital contributions from Najmul Hossain Shanto (51), Towhid Hridoy (24), and captain Shakib Al Hasan (34) saw the home side reach the finish line with two overs to spare. For England Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali got one scalp each, but it was not enough to win them the match. Did Ishan Kishan Shake Hands With PM Narendra Modi After Having Them Inside His Pants? Twitterati Thinks So as Pics of the Cricketer Go Viral!

BAN vs ENG 1st T20I Result

Bangladesh register a win against England in only the second T20I between the sides 💥#BANvENG | https://t.co/oJUpcT6iXU pic.twitter.com/equnNysNQQ — ICC (@ICC) March 9, 2023

